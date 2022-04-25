Lam Research Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $31.56 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Lam Research in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $31.56 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $32.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q1 2023 earnings at $8.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $37.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $39.23 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lam Research from $627.00 to $596.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.90.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $463.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $522.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $594.24. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

