Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,239,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 224.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,265,000 after acquiring an additional 352,425 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 34.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 225,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,811,000 after acquiring an additional 58,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,221. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $85.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average of $60.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

