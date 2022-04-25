Land Securities Group (LAND) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Land Securities Group (LON: LAND) in the last few weeks:

4/13/2022 – Land Securities Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 765 ($9.95) price target on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Land Securities Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.71) price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Land Securities Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.01) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Land Securities Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 765 ($9.95) price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Land Securities Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 765 ($9.95) price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Land Securities Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.01) price target on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Land Securities Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 765 ($9.95) price target on the stock.

Land Securities Group stock traded down GBX 3.33 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 753.27 ($9.80). 1,038,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,450. The company has a market capitalization of £5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 769.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 754.73. Land Securities Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 644.20 ($8.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 822.40 ($10.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.89%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Manjiry Tamhane purchased 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.32) per share, for a total transaction of £35,470.89 ($46,150.00).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a Â£11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

