Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 60.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

NYSE:LPI opened at $74.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 3.86. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The business had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 32.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $355,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $421,628.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,516. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

