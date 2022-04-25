Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CBRE Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.85.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $36.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 105,414 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 31,496 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,835 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 146,792 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

