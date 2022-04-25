Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.82. 31,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,357. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,567 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

