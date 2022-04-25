Lazard (LAZ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lazard (NYSE: LAZ):

4/19/2022 – Lazard was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/11/2022 – Lazard was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/7/2022 – Lazard was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Lazard had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Lazard had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $58.00 to $56.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Lazard is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Lazard had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Lazard was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LAZ traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.52. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lazard by 50.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Lazard by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

