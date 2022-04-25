Leggett & Platt (LEG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Leggett & Platt has set its FY22 guidance at $2.70-3.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $2.700-$3.000 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LEG opened at $36.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,169,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,204,000 after buying an additional 3,268,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after purchasing an additional 332,224 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,256,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,720,000 after acquiring an additional 88,009 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 166,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 47,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 44,408 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

