Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.86.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Leidos alerts:

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $2,692,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 55.6% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $108.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Leidos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.