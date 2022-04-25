LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.75.

LMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $44.27 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $64.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.54. The company has a market capitalization of $971.82 million, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,420,000 after buying an additional 173,671 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,537,000 after purchasing an additional 80,112 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 361,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,151,000 after purchasing an additional 62,754 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 57,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 207,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,213 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

