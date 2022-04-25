LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.00.

TREE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

TREE stock traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.92. 2,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.32. LendingTree has a one year low of $87.48 and a one year high of $250.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.45.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth $1,456,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 59.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

