Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Announces Earnings Results

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lennox International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.500-$14.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.50-$14.50 EPS.

Lennox International stock traded down $10.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $235.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.36 and its 200 day moving average is $288.65. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $236.78 and a 1-year high of $356.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Lennox International from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.43.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $256,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $525,473.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,670 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,382,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

