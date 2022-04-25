Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.50-$14.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.12. Lennox International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.500-$14.500 EPS.

NYSE LII opened at $246.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.65. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $236.78 and a 1-year high of $356.36.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Lennox International from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lennox International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $304.43.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $256,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,670 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Lennox International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Lennox International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,382,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,517,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Lennox International by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Lennox International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.