Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.500-$14.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $246.84 on Monday. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $236.78 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.75.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LII. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Lennox International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Lennox International from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $304.43.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $256,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total value of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,224 shares of company stock worth $3,817,670. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Lennox International by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

