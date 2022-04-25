Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.50-$14.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.12. Lennox International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.500-$14.500 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lennox International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $304.43.

NYSE LII opened at $246.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $236.78 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.36 and a 200-day moving average of $288.75.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $256,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,224 shares of company stock worth $3,817,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Lennox International by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lennox International by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Lennox International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

