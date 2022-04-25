Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $207.80 Million

Brokerages expect that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) will report sales of $207.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.00 million. Leslie’s posted sales of $192.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

LESL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 101,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,538,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,531,000 after purchasing an additional 822,050 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,975,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,672,000 after buying an additional 3,262,915 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,511,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,275 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,652,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,478 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,973,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,337,000 after buying an additional 965,093 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s stock opened at $20.06 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

