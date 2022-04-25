LG Display (LPL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

LG Display (NYSE: LPL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/20/2022 – LG Display was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2022 – LG Display was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/6/2022 – LG Display was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

4/4/2022 – LG Display was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/31/2022 – LG Display is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – LG Display was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Shares of NYSE:LPL traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.13. 10,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,051. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. LG Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in LG Display by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 262,672 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in LG Display by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 600,050 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LG Display by 651.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 531,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LG Display by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in LG Display by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 493,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

