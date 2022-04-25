LG Display (LPL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

LG Display (NYSE: LPL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/20/2022 – LG Display was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/8/2022 – LG Display was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/6/2022 – LG Display was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “
- 4/4/2022 – LG Display was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 3/31/2022 – LG Display is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – LG Display was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “
Shares of NYSE:LPL traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.13. 10,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,051. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82.
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in LG Display by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 262,672 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in LG Display by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 600,050 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LG Display by 651.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 531,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LG Display by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in LG Display by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 493,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
