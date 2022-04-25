LianBio’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 2nd (NASDAQ:LIAN)

LianBio’s (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, May 2nd. LianBio had issued 20,312,500 shares in its public offering on November 1st. The total size of the offering was $325,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of LianBio’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LianBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIAN opened at $5.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24. LianBio has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $16.37.

LianBio ( NASDAQ:LIAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.44. Research analysts predict that LianBio will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LianBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LianBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lianbio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor IO combinations; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric and other cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative and Crohn's disease; NH-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

