Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.25 to $17.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $16.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.40. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 2.61.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,276,673 shares of company stock worth $84,460,027 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5,231.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

