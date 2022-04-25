Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) PT Raised to $23.00

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LBRT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.25 to $17.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.73.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 26,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,655. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.61. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,276,673 shares of company stock valued at $84,460,027. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5,231.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

