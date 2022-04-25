Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) PT Raised to $23.00

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of LMST opened at $20.23 on Monday. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Limestone Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 190.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 78,333 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

