Linamar (TSE:LNR) PT Lowered to C$85.00 at CIBC

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.13% from the stock’s previous close.

LNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$97.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

LNR stock traded down C$0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$49.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,892. Linamar has a 12 month low of C$48.99 and a 12 month high of C$84.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.11.

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Linamar will post 8.5600004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Steven Keith Bowman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$53.85 per share, with a total value of C$53,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,080 shares in the company, valued at C$58,158. Also, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant acquired 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$58.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,114.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$151,426.36. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,004 shares of company stock valued at $112,093.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

