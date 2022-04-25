Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director L. Dyson Dryden Sells 2,046 Shares

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $33,267.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,006,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,372,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

L. Dyson Dryden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, L. Dyson Dryden sold 20,837 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $334,017.11.

On Tuesday, April 5th, L. Dyson Dryden sold 6,724 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $107,584.00.

Shares of LIND stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,698. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $19.13.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $65.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,235,000 after buying an additional 49,418 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth $17,385,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 37.5% during the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,114,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after buying an additional 303,961 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,021,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 973,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 147,940 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

