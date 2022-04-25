Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) Director Harry Sloan Buys 50,000 Shares

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF-A – Get Rating) Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $636,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,207.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lions Gate Entertainment stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,888 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lions Gate Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

