Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on LYV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.
Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.68. The stock had a trading volume of 60,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,533. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.35.
In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $8,826,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,160,520 shares in the company, valued at $357,644,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,474,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 942,771 shares of company stock valued at $107,203,458 over the last 90 days. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $221,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,669,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
