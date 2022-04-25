Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LYV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.68. The stock had a trading volume of 60,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,533. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.35.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $8,826,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,160,520 shares in the company, valued at $357,644,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,474,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 942,771 shares of company stock valued at $107,203,458 over the last 90 days. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $221,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,669,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

