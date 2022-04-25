Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lloyds Banking Group (LON: LLOY):

4/22/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/20/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 58 ($0.75) price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 62 ($0.81) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 58 ($0.75) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 64 ($0.83).

3/30/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 44 ($0.57) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 45 ($0.59).

3/29/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.78). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/15/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/14/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 63 ($0.82) to GBX 56 ($0.73). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/10/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 63 ($0.82) price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/8/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 64 ($0.83) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/28/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 64 ($0.83) price target on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 63 ($0.82) price target on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 63 ($0.82) price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 52 ($0.68) price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of LON LLOY traded down GBX 0.73 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 45.38 ($0.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,449,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,097,000. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £31.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 47.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65), for a total value of £202,046 ($262,875.36). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £135,534.84 ($176,339.89).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

