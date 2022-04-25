Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Director Buys $250,232.40 in Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE LMT traded down $2.90 on Monday, hitting $442.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $438.41 and its 200 day moving average is $385.38. The firm has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.5% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.