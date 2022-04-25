Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Director Buys $250,232.40 in Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE LMT traded down $2.90 on Monday, hitting $442.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $438.41 and its 200 day moving average is $385.38. The firm has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.5% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.