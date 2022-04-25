Loews (L) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $64.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.79. Loews has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.13%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $80,825.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Loews by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Loews by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

