Logitech International (LOGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Logitech International to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Logitech International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $65.27 on Monday. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $65.03 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.18.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOGI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,003,000 after acquiring an additional 183,583 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,083,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,386,000 after acquiring an additional 183,993 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 72,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 516.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 68,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 57,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 72,213 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

