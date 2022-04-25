Lok’nStore Group Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:LOK)

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON LOK opened at GBX 1,050 ($13.66) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £315.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 999.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 958.18. Lok’nStore Group has a 52-week low of GBX 597 ($7.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,090 ($14.18).

In other Lok’nStore Group news, insider Charles Peal sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 970 ($12.62), for a total transaction of £9,700 ($12,620.35). Also, insider Richard Holmes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,003 ($13.05), for a total value of £40,120 ($52,198.80). Insiders sold 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $24,243,800 in the last quarter.

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers personal storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with warehouse space for office furniture, pallets, archives, boxes, eBay, and online retailer stock; and insurance services.

