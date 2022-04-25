Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

Research analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

NYSE:MSI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.05. 768,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.94 and a 200 day moving average of $241.85. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $184.54 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after purchasing an additional 616,253 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,153,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,758,801,000 after acquiring an additional 268,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,436,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,026,120,000 after acquiring an additional 234,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $844,840,000 after acquiring an additional 120,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,947,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,897,000 after acquiring an additional 220,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

