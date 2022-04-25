Loop Capital Lowers Trex (NYSE:TREX) to Hold

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.82.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of TREX opened at $60.58 on Monday. Trex has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.28.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trex will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Trex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Trex by 6.7% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 1.3% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trex (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.