Loop Capital Lowers Trex (NYSE:TREX) to Hold

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.82.
Shares of TREX opened at $60.58 on Monday. Trex has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.28.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Trex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Trex by 6.7% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 1.3% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.
About Trex (Get Rating)
Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trex (TREX)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.