Lotan Holdings Inc. Buys 23,000 Shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$23,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,593,582 shares in the company, valued at C$10,593,582.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 67,300 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,300.00.

CVE:AU traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.93. 24,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 15.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.03. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.65 and a twelve month high of C$1.36. The stock has a market cap of C$109.21 million and a P/E ratio of -14.85.

Separately, Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Aurion Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of SodankylÃ¤.

