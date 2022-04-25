Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$235.05 million during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.36.

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$10.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.85. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.82 and a 12-month high of C$12.93.

In other news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 23,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$254,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$913,835. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 80,500 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$899,104.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 569,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,361,862.40. Insiders have sold a total of 214,750 shares of company stock worth $2,258,701 in the last three months.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

