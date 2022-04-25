Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.350-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Luxfer stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.08. 76,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.17 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Luxfer by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Luxfer by 456.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Luxfer by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Luxfer by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Luxfer by 1,323.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

