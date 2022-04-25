Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.350-$1.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LXFR. B. Riley lifted their target price on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Luxfer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of LXFR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.08. 76,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,568. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $470.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.17 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the third quarter worth about $739,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter worth about $648,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Luxfer by 1,323.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

