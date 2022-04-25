LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB):
- 4/22/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/19/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $122.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/12/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/25/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/22/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $107.00.
- 3/17/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/9/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/1/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
LYB opened at $106.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.