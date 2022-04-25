LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB):

4/22/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/19/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $122.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/12/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/25/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/22/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $107.00.

3/17/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/9/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

LYB opened at $106.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.