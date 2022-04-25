LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.73.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,287,000 after acquiring an additional 454,429 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $10,774,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $105.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

