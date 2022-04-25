M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) Insider K Chandra Sekaran Sells 14,000 Shares

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating) insider K Chandra Sekaran sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,061 ($13.80), for a total value of £148,540 ($193,260.47).

Shares of M.P. Evans Group stock traded down GBX 93 ($1.21) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 982 ($12.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,106. M.P. Evans Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 670 ($8.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,090 ($14.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 952.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 875.99. The stock has a market cap of £535.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Get M.P. Evans Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. This is a positive change from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.83) target price on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.