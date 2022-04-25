MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Barclays

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MTSI. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $51.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $363,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $712,062. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

