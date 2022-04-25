Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.95.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $24.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,974,000.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

