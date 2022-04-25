Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

NYSE:MGY opened at $24.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 2.26. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The business’s revenue was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,329 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 209,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,232,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

