MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.

MNSB stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.00. 22,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,512. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $191.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.49. MainStreet Bancshares has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $26.85.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 31.18%. On average, analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MainStreet Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 4,849.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

