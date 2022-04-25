ManpowerGroup Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.83 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ManpowerGroup in a research report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $8.83 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s FY2023 earnings at $9.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.17.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $92.39 on Monday. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $84.32 and a one year high of $125.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,326,000 after buying an additional 1,413,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,218,000 after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,179,000 after purchasing an additional 77,523 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after purchasing an additional 419,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,238,000 after purchasing an additional 75,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ManpowerGroup (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.