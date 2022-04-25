ManpowerGroup (MAN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/20/2022 – ManpowerGroup had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – ManpowerGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – ManpowerGroup was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/20/2022 – ManpowerGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $144.00 to $120.00.

4/14/2022 – ManpowerGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $133.00 to $116.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – ManpowerGroup was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – ManpowerGroup is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – ManpowerGroup is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $92.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.32 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.41 and a 200-day moving average of $99.62.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.29. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

