Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded by Susquehanna to “Positive”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MRO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $27.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,671,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,217.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 635,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,948,000 after buying an additional 586,892 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,977.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 77,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

