Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC):

4/21/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $96.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $98.00 to $110.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Marathon Petroleum is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $94.00 to $98.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Marathon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

MPC traded down $2.97 on Monday, reaching $84.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,594,298. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.92. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

