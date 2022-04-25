Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC):
- 4/21/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/18/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/18/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $96.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $98.00 to $110.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Marathon Petroleum is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $94.00 to $98.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Marathon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.
MPC traded down $2.97 on Monday, reaching $84.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,594,298. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.92. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
