MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

HZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $38.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $845.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.72. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.17.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in MarineMax by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 43,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.