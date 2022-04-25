Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.94) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.91). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 643.70% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

