Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,443.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKL. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Markel stock opened at $1,464.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Markel has a one year low of $1,155.00 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,383.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1,301.82.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel will post 75.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,638,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

